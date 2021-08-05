Long Beach

Two Men Dead in Long Beach Double Homicide

By City News Service

Police tape
Getty Images

Two men were killed Thursday in a double shooting in Long Beach.

Officers were called at 12:15 a.m. to the 100 block of East Anaheim Street, where they found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds to their upper torsos, said Lt. Shaleana Benson of the Long Beach Police Department.

The victims were taken to a hospital, where they died of their wounds, Benson said.

"We are canvassing the area for cameras to see if we can identify anyone. We have no motive for the shootings at this time,'' Benson said.

No other details or suspect descriptions were available.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Long Beachcrimeshootinghomicide
Local Education News & Resources Tokyo Olympics California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us