Two of Three Victims in Santa Clarita Crash Identified

The Los Angeles County Coroner has identified two of the three people killed in a car crash that took place in Santa Clarita on Sunday afternoon.

Spencer Thomas, a 28-year-old from Saugus, and Shane Rivera, a 41-year-old from LA, both died after the accident near 4:10 p.m. on San Francisquito Road, near Riverview Road close to the Rosewood Equestrian Center.

The road has only one lane in both directions, and is known as a dangerous stretch.

A third victim has not yet been publically identified by the coroner, because they are waiting to inform next of kin of the death. That victim is a man in his 40s.

Two other people were injured in the crash. They were hospitalized in critical condition at Henry Mayo Hospital. No updates on their condition were available as of Monday morning.