Two pedestrians hit after car drives onto sidewalk in downtown LA

Two women were hit after a vehicle drove onto the sidewalk in downtown LA.

Two women were critically injured Saturday when a vehicle drove onto a sidewalk in downtown Los Angeles and struck them, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 9:42 a.m. Saturday to 916 S. San Pedro St. in the Flower District, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The ages of the women were not immediately known and as of 11 a.m. Saturday no arrests had been made in connection with the crash, the LAPD's Media Relations Division told City News Service.

