Two pedestrians died after being struck by a car in Anaheim Friday night.

The victims, a man and a woman, were struck at around 8:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of South Anaheim Blvd.

The driver cooperated with police and DUI has been ruled out, authorities said.

Anaheim Boulevard is expected to be closed for several hours.

No further details were immediately available.