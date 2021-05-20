Highland Park

Two People Shot and Killed in Highland Park

By Oscar Flores

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were shot and killed in an alley in Highland Park, not far from the 110 Freeway Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred on South Avenue 50, near Echo Street, just before 3 a.m., according to police.

The victims have not been identified.

A description of the shooter was not immediately available.

LAPD says they're looking into whether the shooting was gang-related but it's still unknown what led to the shooting or why the victims were targeted.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Highland ParkLAPDcrimeshootinghomicide
