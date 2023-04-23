Two People Shot at 7-Eleven Store in Hollywood

A man and a woman are expected to survive after suffering gunshot wounds during a shooting at a 7-Eleven store in Hollywood, authorities said.

Officers who were on patrol in the area around the Hollywood Walk of Fame heard shots fired shortly after midnight and found the man at a convenience store, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers also located the woman who was inside the store, she was also suffering from gunshot wounds.

"One of them (shooting victims) stated that six suspects in a vehicle exited the vehicle in front of the location and an unknown suspect in the group fired multiple shots, striking the victims,'' she said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Both victims were taken to a hospital for their injuries and are listed in stable condition.

The cause of the shooting remains unknown as police are continuing to investigate the incident. The identity of the victims who were shot also remains unknown.

City News Service contributed to this reporting.