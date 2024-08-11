san fernando valley

Two Popeyes restaurants burglarized minutes apart in the San Fernando Valley

The burglaries were reported about 15 minutes apart.

By Missael Soto

Police are investigating a string of burglaries that targeted two Popeyes restaurants in the San Fernando Valley early Saturday morning.

Three masked burglars broke into and stole cash from a Popeyes in Pacoima. Officers responded to the 13700 block of Van Nuys Boulevard around 1:46 a.m. but the robbers had left, leaving only a trail of broken glass.

The robbers were seen wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks.

Another Popeyes restaurant was burglarized in Mission Hills, about 15 minutes apart from the first location.

It's unclear how much or what was taken from either location. It's also unknown if both burglaries are connected.

