Two Shot During Santa Clarita Robbery

Two people were shot, one of them fatally, during a robbery in Santa Clarita Sunday night.

The robbery was reported to the sheriff's department about 8:20 p.m. It took place near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Sierra Highway, the Santa Clarita Valley Signal reported.

Officials at the sheriff's Santa Clarita Valley Station confirmed to the newspaper they were responding to a robbery call.

"We got a call from the sheriff's department around 8:20 p.m.," Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman told City News Service.

"We were told that one male was shot. When we arrived at the scene we discovered two people were shot. One of the people was a male. I don't have a description of the second. One person was taken to the trauma center and the other person did not survive," Pittman said.

The deceased person's gender and age were not immediately available.

The person's name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin. The condition of the wounded person is unknown.