Two Ventura County Deputies Hospitalized After Incident in Reseda

An incident in Reseda Tuesday morning sent Ventura County Sheriff's Deputies to the hospital, according to authorities.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, a reported overdose was called in from the 19300 block of W. Sherman Way at 7:34 a.m. Two people were sent to the hospital.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department watch commander confirmed that detectives were in Reseda to serve a search warrant. Two of the Ventura County deputies were exposed to "a substance" and became ill.

They were transported to a local hospital for treatment and follow-up.

The watch commander did not mention the reported overdose at the location or share any further information about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.