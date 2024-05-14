Two violent attacks within Metro system in LA County

Authorities searched Tuesday for assault suspects in separate, unrelated attacks that happened hours apart within the Metro system in Los Angeles County.

The first incident was reported at around 7 p.m. Monday when a teenager was stabbed following a robbery on board a Metro bus in Glendale near West Los Feliz Road and South Central Avenue.

Three juvenile suspects approached the victim and took his backpack before attacking him, according to the Glendale Police Department.

A police officer, who was near by the scene, quickly jumped to action and detained two of the suspects, authorities said.

The third juvenile suspect was still at large Monday morning.

Then two hours later in South Los Angeles, a separate, violent attack inside an elevator at the Metro Green Line station left a woman injured.

A man stabbed the female victim at the Metro station along Vermont Avenue and the 105 Freeway at around 9 p.m. and took off, police said.

The man was last week on a train heading toward the Hawthorne area, according to police.

The two stabbing incidents were not related.