Coast Guard Searching for 3 People After Finding Plane Wreckage Off San Clemente Island

The U.S. Coast Guard has launched a search and rescue crew after reports of a downed plane about a mile off the coast of San Clemente Island Wednesday.

According to the Coast Guard, watchstanders at the Joint Harbor Operations Center in San Diego received the initial reports around 7:53 a.m. about the plane with three people on board. The crew launched soon after and was sent from the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Diego in a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter.

The reports said there was an emergency aboard a Phoenix Learjet that did not make it back to the runway, according to the FACSFAC.

Shortly after, a debris field was located and crews were actively searching for the individuals.

A nearby U.S. Navy Phoenix Learjet began assisting and searching the debris field. A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations Multi-Role Enforcement Aircraft and USS SAN DIEGO are also helping in the search.

The crash took place about a mile southwest of San Clemente Island, which is about 80 miles from Los Angeles and west of San Diego.

The plane departed from the Naval Air Station Point Mugu, which is located in Ventura County.

The cause of the crash and the conditions of the individuals on board remain unknown.

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew has launched for search and rescue efforts for the report of a downed aircraft with 3 persons on board 1 mile SW of San Clemente Island. pic.twitter.com/8UWArQoRXj — USCG Southern California (@USCGSoCal) May 10, 2023

A previous version of this story stated incorrectly that the aircraft that crashed was owned by Fireside Partners of Delaware, which was based on erroneous information supplied to NBC San Diego by the Coast Guard — Ed.