Skateboarding is quintessentially Californian.

As the birthplace of skateboarding, which mimics the feeling of riding waves, the Golden State is where the full Men’s street skateboarding team is from and training.

Nyjah Houston, one of the best skateboarders in the world, said he’s been working on a few tricks at his private skate park in San Clemente.

“It’s the Olympics. Everyone has to bring out their best stuff,” the world champion said, adding he’s been saving new tricks for Paris. “I’m going through those tricks and practicing every time.”

Huston, who surprisingly didn’t bring home any medal during the Tokyo Olympics, promised things would be different in Paris.

“For all of our skateboarders, it wasn't the best experience,” Huston looked at back the Tokyo Olympics, which took place in 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic prevented large gatherings. “The vibes, energy – it wasn’t there. There were no fans. We couldn't bring any friends out there.”

The two-time Olympian will be joined by Chris Joslin of Hawaiian Gardens.

Joslin is also aiming for better results in Paris as he will remember his late grandmother, who raised him in Southern California.

Before I dropped in, I said, ‘It’s your plan, grandma. Whatever you want to happen is going to happen,’” Joslin said after the 2024 Olympic qualifier competition earlier this year.

Jagger Easton, another Southern California native, will try to bring home another hardware after earning a bronze medal in the men’s street competition in Tokyo.