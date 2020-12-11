UCLA Medical Center Seeks Public Help To Identify Patient Hospitalized for Nearly a Month

The Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center put out a call for the public's help Friday to identify a patient who appears to be in his mid-to late-40s and arrived at the hospital nearly a month ago.

The patient arrived at the Westwood hospital on Nov. 14 wearing a long-sleeve denim button-up shirt, gray denim pants, a black belt, light gray socks, dark gray Adidas tennis shoes and a royal blue baseball hat that said “Los Angeles & LA,” according to David Sampson, UCLA Health's director, media relations.

He is described as Latino, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 165 pounds, with a tan complexion, brown eyes, black hair in a buzzed-cut, three gold front teeth, a black goatee with light hair and a freckle on his left cheek, officials said.

The hospital could not release further information about the man or his condition due to patient privacy laws, Sampson said.

“In my 15 years at UCLA Health, this is only the third time we have needed to ask for community support in finding the loved ones of a patient in an effort to determine their identity,” said UCLA Health care coordination systems director Mary Noli Pilkington.

The hospital circulated a photo of the patient and urged anyone with information about him to contact Marcy Gitlin, UCLA care coordination/clinical social work, at 310-267-9753.