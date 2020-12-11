Westwood

UCLA Medical Center Seeks Public Help To Identify Patient Hospitalized for Nearly a Month

“In my 15 years at UCLA Health, this is only the third time we have needed to ask for community support in finding the loved ones of a patient in an effort to determine their identity,” said UCLA Health care coordination systems director Mary Noli Pilkington.

By City News Service

The Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center put out a call for the public's help Friday to identify a patient who appears to be in his mid-to late-40s and arrived at the hospital nearly a month ago.

The patient arrived at the Westwood hospital on Nov. 14 wearing a long-sleeve denim button-up shirt, gray denim pants, a black belt, light gray socks, dark gray Adidas tennis shoes and a royal blue baseball hat that said “Los Angeles & LA,” according to David Sampson, UCLA Health's director, media relations.

He is described as Latino, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 165 pounds, with a tan complexion, brown eyes, black hair in a buzzed-cut, three gold front teeth, a black goatee with light hair and a freckle on his left cheek, officials said.

The hospital could not release further information about the man or his condition due to patient privacy laws, Sampson said.

The hospital circulated a photo of the patient and urged anyone with information about him to contact Marcy Gitlin, UCLA care coordination/clinical social work, at 310-267-9753.

