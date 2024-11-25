UCLA

UCLA off-campus apartments burglarized in West Los Angeles

Police said off-campus homes were broken into by suspected burglars.

By Helen Jeong

File Image: Royce Hall on the campus of UCLA. Royce Hall is one of four original buildings on UCLA’s Westwood campus.
Authorities were investigating three reports of residential burglaries at an off-campus apartment building for UCLA students in the Palms neighborhood of Los Angeles, the UCLA Police Department said Monday.

The burglaries happened between Nov. 21 and Nov. 23, targeting the off-campus apartment building on Sepulveda Boulevard near National Boulevard. 

Police said a burglar or burglars forced their way into the apartment units through windows while residents, all UCLA students, were not home. 

It’s not clear all three burglaries happened at the same time or on different days.

The suspects made away with money, jewelry, clothes and other items.

