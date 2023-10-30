UCLA student shot with BB gun in hate crime attack near campus

A University of California Los Angeles student was shot by a BB gun on Sunday in what law enforcement is investigating as a hate crime investigation.
The shooting occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday as the student was walking on De Neve Drive near Riber Hall, according to the UCLA Police Department. There, a vehicle approached the victim and a passenger in the car yelled a homophobic slur before shooting the student under his eye with a BB gun.
The vehicle took off following the hateful encounter.
UCLA police said the driver was a male who wore a black ski mask. A detailed description of the passenger was not immediately available, though officials did say he was a male. The suspect vehicle was described as a white sedan.
The investigation is ongoing.