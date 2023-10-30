UCLA

UCLA student shot with BB gun in hate crime attack near campus

The victim was subjected to homophobic slurs during the hateful encounter, according to UCLA police.

By Karla Rendon

Generic image of sirens from a police cruiser.
NBC 7

A University of California Los Angeles student was shot by a BB gun on Sunday in what law enforcement is investigating as a hate crime investigation.

The shooting occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday as the student was walking on De Neve Drive near Riber Hall, according to the UCLA Police Department. There, a vehicle approached the victim and a passenger in the car yelled a homophobic slur before shooting the student under his eye with a BB gun.

The vehicle took off following the hateful encounter.

UCLA police said the driver was a male who wore a black ski mask. A detailed description of the passenger was not immediately available, though officials did say he was a male. The suspect vehicle was described as a white sedan.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

UCLAshootingInvestigationhate crime
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us