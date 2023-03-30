Union Station

Union Station Hosts Free Watch Party for Dodgers' Opening Day Game 

The Los Angeles Dodgers will play their first game at home and go against Arizona’s Diamondbacks on March 30, 2023

By Maria Celeste Alfaro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Los Angeles Union Station will be hosting a free watch party and fan fest for the Dodgers’ season opener Thursday night.

First pitch for the Dodgers' game against the Diamondbacks is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at the Dodger Stadium. Union Station's watch party, meanwhile, goes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

At the event, fans can expect to watch the game live on the big screen, as well as enjoy activities like face painting and a make-your-own-baseball-card photo station.  There will be music, giveaways, themed snacks and Union Station swag. 

Union Station is also suggesting to fans who are attending the game in person to use the Dodger Stadium Express, which can be found near the taxi zone of Union Station.

Fans can board this bus from Union Station starting 90 minutes before the start of the game. Once the game ends, fans can return to the same spot they were dropped off to be picked up. This service will end 45 minutes after the final out or 20 minutes after the post-game events. 

The Dodger Stadium Express is free to ride. For more information on the Dodger Stadium Express, be sure to check out LA Metro's website.  

Those who do not plan to attend the game in person have the option of joining the celebration at Union Station in Homebound Brew Haus to celebrate with other fans. 

This article tagged under:

Union StationDodger StadiumLA Dodgers
