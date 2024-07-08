United Airlines flight lands safely in Denver after losing wheel on takeoff at LAX

A United Airlines flight landed in Denver Monday after losing a wheel on takeoff from Los Angeles International Airport.

United Flight 1001, a Boeing 757-200 that departed from Los Angeles at about 7:15 a.m. PT, had 174 passengers and seven crewmembers aboard. No injuries were reported, United Airlines said in a statement.

"United Flight 1001 landed safely in Denver after losing one wheel on takeoff from Los Angeles International Airport," the airline said. "The wheel has been recovered in Los Angeles, and we are investigating what caused this event."

Air traffic control audio indicated the wheel rolled across a runway and into a cargo area.

In March, a tire fell off a United Airlines plane as it departed from San Francisco International Airport and landed in a nearby parking lot. That plane was diverted to Los Angeles. No injuries were reported.