About a Dozen People Stuck on Universal Studios Transformers Ride Due to Power Outage

A group of 11 people were stuck on Universal Studios' Transformers ride after a power outage Thursday afternoon, according to the LA County Fire Department.

The incident was reported at approximately 3:45 p.m. when 11 people were stuck on the Transformers: The Ride 3D indoor virtual ride.

“As a result of a power interruption from So Cal Edison, we experienced a brief power dip which resulted in exiting guests from some attractions. Power has been fully restored and we’re working to get a few remaining attractions back online. The theme park remains open,” a spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood said.

No injuries were reported and everyone stuck on the ride were able to get off safely.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The scene was clear by 5 p.m.

The ride based on the movie franchise is motion simulation with a ride vehicle that moves along a track. 3-D graphics appear in front of guests, simulating a battle among Transformers.