USC President Carol Folt announces her retirement

University of Southern California President Carol Folt announced she will step down from her role at the end of the academic year on July 1, 2025 in an email to students and staff Friday morning.

In her statement, Folt said she would be“laser-focused on the business of running this great university” for the next nine months, and “ensuring a seamless transition for the new president.”

Folt’s leadership ability has been the subject of criticism in recent months, especially over the handling of pro-Palestine student protesters on USC’s campus last April, and the subsequent alterations made to the class of 2024’s graduation ceremony.

USC’s Board of Trustees extended her contract this summer for another year, however, few details about that contract have been revealed to the public.

In the same email below Folt’s message, Board of Trustees chair Suzanne Nora Johnson wrote she “offers her deep appreciation” to her and that “that [Folt] will continue to be a part of the Trojan Family as a tenured faculty member.”

Details surrounding her future role with the university are currently undisclosed.

Folt joined USC in 2019, replacing former interim President Wanda M. Austin. Prior to her time at USC, Folt served as chancellor of UNC-Chapel Hill. She also held a slew of leadership roles at Dartmouth College, including interim president, provost, and dean of faculty.

During her time with the university, Folt made heavy investments in sustainability programs including several landmark clean energy deals with LADWP. She also navigated the school through the COVID-19 pandemic, and kickstarted the School of Advanced Computing with the Viterbi school of Engineering.

The University says more information about the search for her replacement will be released at the beginning of the new year.