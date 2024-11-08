USC

USC President Carol Folt announces her retirement

 Details about her replacement will not be announced until January 2025

By Benjamin Papp

NBC Universal, Inc.

University of Southern California President Carol Folt announced she will step down from her role at the end of the academic year on July 1, 2025 in an email to students and staff Friday morning.

In her statement, Folt said she would be“laser-focused on the business of running this great university” for the next nine months, and “ensuring a seamless transition for the new president.”

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Folt’s leadership ability has been the subject of criticism in recent months, especially over the handling of pro-Palestine student protesters on USC’s campus last April, and the subsequent alterations made to the class of 2024’s graduation ceremony. 

University of Southern California Apr 26

USC president responds after weeks of unrest on campus

USC May 8

USC faculty senate censures president and provost

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

USC’s Board of Trustees extended her contract this summer for another year, however, few details about that contract have been revealed to the public. 

In the same email below Folt’s message, Board of Trustees chair Suzanne Nora Johnson wrote she “offers her deep appreciation” to her and that “that [Folt] will continue to be a part of the Trojan Family as a tenured faculty member.”

Details surrounding her future role with the university are currently undisclosed.

Folt joined USC in 2019, replacing former interim President Wanda M. Austin. Prior to her time at USC, Folt served as chancellor of UNC-Chapel Hill. She also held a slew of leadership roles at Dartmouth College, including interim president, provost, and dean of faculty.

During her time with the university, Folt made heavy investments in sustainability programs including several landmark clean energy deals with LADWP. She also navigated the school through the COVID-19 pandemic, and kickstarted the School of Advanced Computing with the Viterbi school of Engineering.

The University says more information about the search for her replacement will be released at the beginning of the new year. 

This article tagged under:

USCEducation
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us