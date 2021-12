A USC student was struck and killed on a crosswalk Saturday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. on West Jefferson and South Harvard boulevards.

According to preliminary information, two vehicles were street racing when they struck the student.

USC police have been notified of the incident.

Jefferson Boulevard will be shut down from Western to Denker avenues.