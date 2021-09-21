The Postal Service Is Hiring. Here's When and Where You Can Apply at a USPS Job Fair

Peak season for mail and package deliveries is around the corner, and the U.S. Postal Service is looking for some help.

The USPS plans to hire for more than 40,000 seasonal positions ahead of the winter holidays. The agency is seeking city and rural mail carries, mail handlers, drivers and more.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Postal Service will host 58 hiring fairs throughout the county where people can apply for opportunities. Pre-registration, social distancing and face masks are required to attend.

Here is the schedule of USPS job fair events in Southern California.

Los Angeles Processing & Distribution Center 7001 S. Central Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90052 Sept. 14th 11:00a.m.-2:00p.m.

At the atrium Rancho Cucamonga Post Office 10950 Arrow Route

Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91729 Sept. 15th 9:00a.m.-1:00p.m. Santa Monica Post Office 1653 7th Street

Santa Monica, CA 90401 Sept. 16th 11:00a.m.-2:00p.m. Van Nuys Post Office 15701 Sherman Oaks Way

Van Nuys, CA 91406 Sept. 18th 9:00a.m.-1:00p.m. West Los Angeles Post Office 11270 Exposition Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90064 Sept. 21st 11:00am.-2:00p.m Irvine Post Office 15642 Sand Canyon Ave.

Irvine, CA 92619 Sept. 22nd 9:00a.m.-1:00p.m. US Vets/Cabrillo Villages 2001 River Ave.

Long Beach, CA 90810 Sept. 23rd 10:00a.m.-1:00p.m. San Pedro Post Office 839 S. Beacon St.

San Pedro, CA 90731 Sept. 28th 11:00a.m.-2:00p.m. La Puente Post Office 15310 E. Elliott Ave

La Puente, CA 91747 Sept. 29th 9:00a.m.-1:00p.m. Paramount Post Office 7200 Somerset Blvd.

Paramount, CA 90723 Sept. 29th 11:00a.m.-2:00p.m Los Feliz Post Office 1825 N. Vermont Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90027 Sept. 30th 11:00a.m.-2:00p.m.

Human Resources personnel will be available to answer questions about benefits, qualifications and applications.

“Our entire organization is focused on delivering a successful holiday season. To make this happen, we need great people to join us to deliver for our local communities and our nation,” said CEO and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. “The Postal Service offers many opportunities for seasonal employment. For many, a seasonal role can be the start of an exciting career with the Postal Service.”