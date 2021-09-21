U.S. Postal Service

The Postal Service Is Hiring. Here's When and Where You Can Apply at a USPS Job Fair

Winter is coming. And that means drivers, carriers and more are need to handle the rush of holiday mail and package deliveries. 

By Jonathan Lloyd

Getty Images

Peak season for mail and package deliveries is around the corner, and the U.S. Postal Service is looking for some help. 

The USPS plans to hire for more than 40,000 seasonal positions ahead of the winter holidays. The agency is seeking city and rural mail carries, mail handlers, drivers and more. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Postal Service will host 58 hiring fairs throughout the county where people can apply for opportunities. Pre-registration, social distancing and face masks are required to attend. 

Here is the schedule of USPS job fair events in Southern California.

Los Angeles Processing & Distribution Center7001 S. Central Ave
Los Angeles, CA  90052		Sept. 14th11:00a.m.-2:00p.m.
At the atrium
Rancho Cucamonga Post Office10950 Arrow Route
Rancho Cucamonga, CA  91729		Sept. 15th9:00a.m.-1:00p.m.
Santa Monica Post Office1653 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA  90401		Sept. 16th11:00a.m.-2:00p.m.
Van Nuys Post Office15701 Sherman Oaks Way
Van Nuys, CA  91406		Sept. 18th9:00a.m.-1:00p.m.
West Los Angeles Post Office11270 Exposition Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90064		Sept. 21st11:00am.-2:00p.m
Irvine Post Office15642 Sand Canyon Ave.
Irvine, CA  92619		Sept. 22nd9:00a.m.-1:00p.m.
US Vets/Cabrillo Villages2001 River Ave.
Long Beach, CA  90810		Sept. 23rd10:00a.m.-1:00p.m.
San Pedro Post Office839 S. Beacon St.
San Pedro, CA  90731		Sept. 28th11:00a.m.-2:00p.m.
La Puente Post Office15310 E. Elliott Ave
La Puente, CA  91747		Sept. 29th9:00a.m.-1:00p.m.
Paramount Post Office7200 Somerset Blvd.
Paramount, CA  90723		Sept. 29th11:00a.m.-2:00p.m
Los Feliz Post Office1825 N. Vermont Ave.
Los Angeles, CA  90027		Sept. 30th11:00a.m.-2:00p.m.

Human Resources personnel will be available to answer questions about benefits, qualifications and applications. 

“Our entire organization is focused on delivering a successful holiday season. To make this happen, we need great people to join us to deliver for our local communities and our nation,” said CEO and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. “The Postal Service offers many opportunities for seasonal employment. For many, a seasonal role can be the start of an exciting career with the Postal Service.”

Technology 8 hours ago

Amazon Says Workers and Applicants Fired Or Barred During Marijuana Screening Are Now Eligible for Employment

Make It 7 hours ago

This Chart Shows the 6 Stages of Career Growth. Where Are You Now?

This article tagged under:

U.S. Postal ServiceUSPS
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us