The Postal Service Is Hiring. Here's When and Where You Can Apply at a USPS Job Fair

Peak season for mail and package deliveries is around the corner, and the U.S. Postal Service is looking for some help.
The USPS plans to hire for more than 40,000 seasonal positions ahead of the winter holidays. The agency is seeking city and rural mail carries, mail handlers, drivers and more.
The Postal Service will host 58 hiring fairs throughout the county where people can apply for opportunities. Pre-registration, social distancing and face masks are required to attend.
Here is the schedule of USPS job fair events in Southern California.
|Los Angeles Processing & Distribution Center
|7001 S. Central Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90052
|Sept. 14th
|11:00a.m.-2:00p.m.
At the atrium
|Rancho Cucamonga Post Office
|10950 Arrow Route
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91729
|Sept. 15th
|9:00a.m.-1:00p.m.
|Santa Monica Post Office
|1653 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
|Sept. 16th
|11:00a.m.-2:00p.m.
|Van Nuys Post Office
|15701 Sherman Oaks Way
Van Nuys, CA 91406
|Sept. 18th
|9:00a.m.-1:00p.m.
|West Los Angeles Post Office
|11270 Exposition Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90064
|Sept. 21st
|11:00am.-2:00p.m
|Irvine Post Office
|15642 Sand Canyon Ave.
Irvine, CA 92619
|Sept. 22nd
|9:00a.m.-1:00p.m.
|US Vets/Cabrillo Villages
|2001 River Ave.
Long Beach, CA 90810
|Sept. 23rd
|10:00a.m.-1:00p.m.
|San Pedro Post Office
|839 S. Beacon St.
San Pedro, CA 90731
|Sept. 28th
|11:00a.m.-2:00p.m.
|La Puente Post Office
|15310 E. Elliott Ave
La Puente, CA 91747
|Sept. 29th
|9:00a.m.-1:00p.m.
|Paramount Post Office
|7200 Somerset Blvd.
Paramount, CA 90723
|Sept. 29th
|11:00a.m.-2:00p.m
|Los Feliz Post Office
|1825 N. Vermont Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90027
|Sept. 30th
|11:00a.m.-2:00p.m.
Human Resources personnel will be available to answer questions about benefits, qualifications and applications.
“Our entire organization is focused on delivering a successful holiday season. To make this happen, we need great people to join us to deliver for our local communities and our nation,” said CEO and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. “The Postal Service offers many opportunities for seasonal employment. For many, a seasonal role can be the start of an exciting career with the Postal Service.”