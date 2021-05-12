Vandenberg AFB Renames Base and 30th Space Wing

Vandenberg Air Force Base is changing its name and redesigning the 30th Space Wing to align under the recently created Space Force.

The base will be renamed Vandenberg Space Force Base, and the 30th Space Wing will redesignate to Space Launch Delta 30, under Space Operations Command, U.S. Space Force.

Officials say the change is necessary and critical to establishing "a distinct culture and identity for the Space Force."

Col. Anthony Mastalir and Chief Master Sgt. Jason DeLucy will remain in their command roles as the commander and command chief of Space Launch Delta 30, base officials confirmed in a statement.

The renaming will take place during a ceremony on May 14. During the ceremony, the 30th Operations Group and 30th Mission Support Group will inactivate and transition from the operations and mission support group commanders to vice commander positions.

"This new organization allows squadron commanders to report directly to the SLD 30 commander, creating efficiency on all echelons," said the statement.