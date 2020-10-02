Walnut

Vehicle Crashes Through Fence of Walnut Home, Lands in Pool

The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and struck a curb while exiting at Brea Canyon Road, LASD said.

By City News Service

A vehicle struck a curb while exiting the 60 Freeway in Walnut, rolled over, and crashed through the fence of a home and landed in a backyard pool, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 2:25 a.m in the 20900 block of Moonlake Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and struck a curb while exiting at Brea Canyon Road. The vehicle rolled over and crashed through the fence of a home, landing in a pool, the department said.

The driver was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

