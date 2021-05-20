Gunman at Large After Car-to-Car Shooting Injures 1 on Downtown LA Freeway

A shooter remains on the loose after opening fire on another car on a downtown LA freeway Wednesday, injuring one person.

The shooting occurred about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of the 110 and 10 freeways, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim sustained minor injuries from debris, but was not struck by the gunfire, the CHP said.

The gunman was reportedly in a dark blue, unknown model 4X4 last seen going southbound on the Harbor Freeway, said the CHP.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately available.

Anyone who witnessed this shooting was asked to call Officer S. Chavez

at the CHP's Central Los Angeles area office at 213-744-2331.