Ventura to use drones to crack down on illegal fireworks

With the Fourth of July approaching, new drone surveillance technology will be deployed in the city of Ventura to crack down on illegal fireworks, the Ventura Police Department said Monday.

Authorities believe the new approach of deploying drones will document the use of illegal fireworks with better detection and help with enforcement.

“The drones represent a significant advancement in reducing the risks associated with fireworks,” the department said in a statement.

All fireworks are illegal in the city of Ventura as well as many parts of California.

The number of patrol officers will also be increased to respond to and enforce reports of illegal fireworks during the holiday weekend.

Serious injuries and millions of dollars in property damage occur from fires sparked by fireworks according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Just last week, Gardena police seized the largest illegal firework stash in California history.

Community members with information regarding illegal fireworks can also report to the police anonymously, with the possibility of receiving a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Anyone caught using illegal fireworks could be fined up to $1,000 and/or receive a jail term of up to a year.