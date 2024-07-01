Fourth of July

Ventura to use drones to crack down on illegal fireworks

New technology is deployed to lower risks with fireworks for Independence Day, authorities said.

By Xuanjie Coco Huang

NBC Universal, Inc.

With the Fourth of July approaching, new drone surveillance technology will be deployed in the city of Ventura to crack down on illegal fireworks, the Ventura Police Department said Monday.

Authorities believe the new approach of deploying drones will document the use of illegal fireworks with better detection and help with enforcement. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“The drones represent a significant advancement in reducing the risks associated with fireworks,” the department said in a statement.

All fireworks are illegal in the city of Ventura as well as many parts of California.   

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The number of patrol officers will also be increased to respond to and enforce reports of illegal fireworks during the holiday weekend. 

Fourth of July Jun 25

Officials issue warnings over illegal firework injuries

Investigation Jun 25

Illegal fireworks could land on your roof, set your house on fire as 4th of July approaches

Serious injuries and millions of dollars in property damage occur from fires sparked by fireworks according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Just last week, Gardena police seized the largest illegal firework stash in California history.

Community members with information regarding illegal fireworks can also report to the police anonymously, with the possibility of receiving a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Anyone caught using illegal fireworks could be fined up to $1,000 and/or receive a jail term of up to a year.  

This article tagged under:

Fourth of July
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us