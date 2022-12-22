Victim Identified in Downey Condo Fire That Killed Woman, Young Daughter

A 12-year-old girl killed in a Downey condo fire was identified by authorities as investigators continued efforts Thursday to determine a cause of the holiday tragedy.

The coroner's office identified the 12-year-old victim as Kayla Kaimimoku-Diaz, of Downey. Her mother also was killed. The girl's grandmother was injured in the fire reported just before 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 9900 block of Tweedy Lane.

Firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire from a garage and main building.

The grandmother was found outside the residence suffering from burns. Details about her condition Thursday were not available.

Kayla and her mother were found inside the home. The mother died at the scene. Kayla died at a hospital.

Downey Fire Department Battalion Chief Jorge Villanueva told reporters at the scene that the two people inside the building were a mother and daughter who were found inside an upstairs bathroom, both in full cardiac arrest.

"It hits us all pretty hard," Villanueva told reporters.

Fire officials said the blaze appeared to have started in the garage then spread to the apartment. The cause remains under investigation. Crews extinguished the flames in 25 minutes, and prevented them from spreading to adjacent units.