Woman and Young Daughter Killed in Downey Condo Fire

A woman and her young daughter died in an early morning fire that tore through a condo building in Downey.

Downey Fire Department firefighters were called just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to Dinsdale Street and Tweedy Lane. Three people were carried out of the burning apartment, which firefighters were able to contain after several hours.

The woman died at the scene. Her daughter died at a hospital.

The girl's grandmother also suffered burn injuries and remained hospitalized late Wednesday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Downey Fire Department Battalion Chief Jorge Villanueva told reporters that the mother and her daughter were found inside an upstairs bathroom. The girl, reported to be 12 years old, was in cardiac arrest when firefighter-paramedics arrived.

"It hits us all pretty hard,'' Villanueva told reporters.

Fire officials said the blaze appeared to have started in the garage then spread to the apartment. Crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading to adjacent units.