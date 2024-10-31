Victorville

Suspect arrested for deadly Victorville mall shooting

Authorities believe the suspect shot a business owner following a fight.

By Christian Cázares and Benjamin Gamson

Deputies arrested a man who they believe shot and killed the owner of an electronic repair store at the Victorville Galleria mall in Victorville, authorities announced Wednesday.

The U.S. Marshals arrested Harold Phillips Jr. for the Oct. 6 shooting inside the Daffy JayByrd store on Palmdale Road and located him in San Jose. 

Deputies said that a fight broke out between Phillips and Guy Taylor, a 51-year-old father and business owner. Investigators believe Phillips then fired his weapon, killing Taylor. 

David Flores, a worker at the mall, said that the shop was always busy, and that Taylor, who was known as Daffy, was always working with the televisions or fixing phones. 

“We had a memorial service for him,” said Flores, adding many people gathered at the parking lot. “It’s a dark hole without Daffy, but I hope they continue his legacy and leave a space for him.”

Phillips was in custody at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga without bail. 

