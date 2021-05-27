South Los Angeles

Caught on Camera: Hit-and-Run Crash Spins Car Into Gas Station

The crash occurred early Thursday in the Florence-Graham area.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A hit-and-run crash sent a car into a spin in a shower of sparks before it slammed into the front of a gas station early Thursday in the Florence-Graham area in South Los Angeles. 

The crash at about 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Compton Avenue and Firestone Boulevard was caught on camera at a Shell station. The video shows a minivan strike the sedan, which narrowly missed fuel pumps as it was sent spinning into the building.

Two people got out of the car. Details about their conditions were not immediately available. 

A detailed description of the other vehicle was not immediately available. 

