Video: Homeowner reunited with his cat as fire engulfs his Tarzana home

A distraught homeowner pleaded with firefighters to save his cat as his house caught on fire Thursday night in Tarzana.

Video from the scene showed firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department rushing in and around the home trying to extinguish the flames.

The homeowner begged them to go inside and rescue his cat from the room. Finally, a firefighter was seen walking towards the man while holding his cat.

The man took his beloved pet in his arms and fell to his knees in tears.

A team of about 38 LAFD firefighters put out the fire in 19 minutes.

The fire had engulfed a room and the attic of the 900 square foot home, according to LAFD.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.