A wild crash was captured on Tesla dashcam Wednesday showing a truck completely flip in San Fernando Valley.

The video showing the movie-like destruction was shared by Jorge Aguirre via Twitter @cubaforniano.

In the video taken just before noon, cars are seen winding around a corner on Laurel Canyon Boulevard in the Studio City area.

Suddenly, a dump truck comes crashing into view near the 3000 block of N. Laurel Canyon Boulevard. The truck flips over the side of the road, taking out some telephone poles in the process.

Wires were left dangling in the aftermath. The LAWDP was handling the down wires.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash.

One person was taken to the hospital, but his or her condition was unknown.