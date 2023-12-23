Caught on camera: Police search for suspects who stole $16,000 in sunglasses at Irvine store

Irvine police are looking for three suspects who stole at least $16,000 from a Sunglass Hut store.

The incident occurred at the Spectrum shopping center in Orange County.

The men entered shortly before the store closed and began taking glasses from Prada and Versace, among other brands, and put them in bags that they carried with them.

The suspects did not cover their faces during the robbery and fled in a gray BMW sedan, according to the police statement.

If you have information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects, they ask you to communicate it to mricci@cityofirvine.org.