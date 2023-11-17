Watch: Tow truck slams into nearly a dozen cars in chaotic rollover crash

A tow truck sliding on its roof crashed into about a dozen cars in a crash caught on camera early Friday in a South Los Angeles neighborhood.

At least two people, the tow truck driver and a Toyota Prius driver, were hospitalized following the crash at about 2:30 a.m. outside an apartment complex. Details about their conditions were not immediately available.

Video showed the tow truck sliding on its roof as it slammed into about eight parked cars and three moving cars. The tow truck initially crashed into two moving cars before rolling onto its roof. The truck and at least one other car ended up on their sides.

The crash left behind a street strewn with debris and car wreckage. One car ended up against the stairwell of a home.

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.