Volunteers deliver Thanksgiving meals to seniors 

Thanksgiving might be close at hand and accessible for most of us. But for people who rarely go out the front door, it may be more difficult.

A non-profit organization delivered meals to homebound seniors in the San Fernando Valley.

Blake Collins and Madison Haus, went out Thursday morning, making a quick stop at the home of Carol and Jack Fox to spread a little Thanksgiving cheer.

Like so many elderly people, Carol and Jack simply don't get around much anymore.

Carol said she was in a bad car accident a couple of years ago, and getting behind the wheel to buy Thanksgiving dinner is still traumatic for her.

“I hate to drive, I get scared every time,” she said.

Blake and Madison were joined on their errands by Madison's mom, Jennifer Haus.

Haus runs the One Generation Senior Care Center in Encino.

One of their year-round specialties is bringing meals to people who, for whatever reason, can't leave their homes on a regular basis.

“There might be people out there who, like, don't have enough money to be purchasing food and stuff,” Blake Collins, a volunteer with One Generation said.

Navy veteran William Beyermann received a low-sodium, low-sugar meal with all the fixings -- turkey, cranberry, gravy and more.

For the first time since before the pandemic, the non-profit prepared 350 hot meals, then sent 35 volunteers and their families to do the deliveries.

For their efforts, they received only big smiles and heartfelt gratitude.

One generation says there's an overarching message here -- not just for the seniors they serve, but also the ones that may be in your life.

The gentleman down the street who waves “Hi” but keeps to himself. The retiree who says her relatives all live out of state.

“Check on them, see how they're doing, invite them over for thanksgiving dinner today,” Jennifer Haus said.