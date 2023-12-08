SPACEX

Watch: Glowing SpaceX rocket soars into the midnight sky over downtown LA

Video captures the glow of a SpaceX rocket and a spectacular exhaust plume after it launched around midnight from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A SpaceX rocket soared like a glowing airborne candle into the sky over Los Angeles early Friday in a spectacular sight for night owls.

The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara just after midnight. The rocket streaked south along the Southern California coast, appearing behind the lights of downtown Los Angeles' skyscrapers.

The rocket carried 22 Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The rocket and its exhaust plume are sometimes visible for hundreds of miles as it soars south along the coast, if skies are clear. Launches just after sunset and before sunrise usually provide the best views as the rocket reflects the sun's rays against the backdrop of a darkened sky.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

SpaceX has a Starlink constellation of satellites orbiting Earth about 340 miles up, shuttled into space by the company's rocketsThe Starlink network is designed to deliver high-speed internet anywhere around the globe.

If light conditions are right, the satellites appear in a train as they parade across the night sky. The satellites are sometimes visible in the first few minutes after sundown and before sunrise when the sun is below the horizon, but the satellites are high enough to reflect direct sunlight.

Use the FindStarlink tracker to find the best upcoming viewing times.

This article tagged under:

SPACEXDowntown LA
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us