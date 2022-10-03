As the November election draws near for voters to elect the next mayor of Los Angeles, NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will host a mayoral debate with Rep. Karen Bass and entrepreneur Rick Caruso at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

NBC4 chief political reporter and News Conference anchor Conan Nolan, NBC4 anchor Colleen Williams and Noticiero Telemundo 52 news anchor Dunia Elvir will moderate the debate, covering in-depth a wide range of critical issues including the economy, housing, homelessness and crime, among other concerns affecting our diverse communities.

The live debate will be presented commercial-free in English and Spanish. Here's how to watch:

Over the Air: The event will be broadcast on NBC4 and Telemundo 52.

Connected TV — Streaming on the NBC Los Angeles News channel on Peacock, Roku and Samsung TV Plus, as well as the NBCLA and Telemundo 52 apps on Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.

Mobile Apps and Websites — The NBCLA app for iOS and Android, the Telemundo 52 app for iOS and Android, telemundo52.com and nbcla.com/debate.

Social Media — NBCLA on Facebook and YouTube; Telemundo 52 on Facebook and YouTube.

