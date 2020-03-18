coronavirus

Watch Out for the Door-to-Door Coronavirus Inspection Scam

By City News Service

Monterey Park police warned residents Wednesday that scam artists may be going door-to-door offering "COVID-19 inspections" for a fee.

"We got an anonymous call asking us to warn residents about this potential scam, so we put this notice out as an advisory and a warning," said Monterey Park police Lt. Frank Duke.

So far, Monterey Park police has not had any such reports, he said.

"We just want residents to be careful and not to let any questionable visitors into their homes and apartments," Duke said. "If they do get a visit, we're asking them to immediately call Monterey Park police at 626-307-1211 or 911."

