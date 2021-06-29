San Gabriel

Watch: Purse Thieves Caught on Camera at San Gabriel Supermarket

The thieves took a woman's purse as she fell to the floor, then swiped another woman's purse as they ran out of the 99 Ranch Market.

Three men are sought after video captured them stealing purses from two women
at a supermarket in the San Gabriel Valley.

Video of the crimes was released Monday by the San Gabriel Police Department. The video depicted one of the men approaching a woman from behind as she stood in a checkout line at the 99 Ranch Market in San Gabriel Square at about 8:40 p.m. Saturday.

The man grabbed the woman's purse, which was slung around her body, and ran to the exit, causing the woman to fall to the floor. He was followed out of the store by two other men.

The three men robbed a second woman of her purse as they were fleeing the scene, according to Sgt. Rebecca Gomez of the San Gabriel Police Department's Public Information Bureau.

It was not immediately known if either woman was injured in the robberies.

No weapons were involved in either robbery, and no motive was provided.

Anyone with information on the robberies was asked to call the San Gabriel Police Department Detective Bureau at 626-308-2835.

