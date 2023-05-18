SpaceX Launch

How to Watch Saturday's SpaceX Rocket Launch From the California Coast

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry several Iridium and OneWeb satellites into low-Earth orbit.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Scroll to live video (6:12 a.m., Friday)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands on a launch pad.
Getty

A SpaceX rocket might be visible as it soars over the Southern California coast Saturday morning following a launch after sunrise.

The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch at 6:15 a.m. California time from Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara. It will carry several Iridium and OneWeb communications satellites into orbit.

Click here to watch the launch or use the embedded player below.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The launch was scheduled for Friday morning, but scrubbed as the countdown clock reached 15 seconds.

Depending on cloud conditions, the rocket might be visible for miles around Southern California. Sunrise is at 5:48 a.m. Friday in Los Angeles.

After separation, the first-stage booster will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Adidas

Fresh Out of the Oven: Adidas Launches Concha-Style Sneakers, Replicating Mexican Pan Dulce 

Los Angeles Dodgers

Cardinals Hit 7 Home Runs at Home For First Time in 83 Years, Power Past Dodgers 16-8

Another SpaceX rocket carrying Starlink internet satellites to launched late Friday California time from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

This article tagged under:

SpaceX LaunchSPACEX
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us