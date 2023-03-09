Watch: Side Mirror Ripped Off Vehicle in Violent Road Rage Confrontation

A suspect was arrested Wednesday in a road rage confrontation that was caught on camera at an intersection in the city of Orange.

The victim's front- and rear-facing cameras recorded part of what happened Tuesday when the victim traveling on Chapman Avenue approached a stoplight at Tustin Street. Video showed a Ford SUV leaving a parking lot, crossing in front of the victim and coming to a sudden stop.

The SUV driver in a blue shirt and shorts then got out of the vehicle and ran toward the other driver.

"The suspect attempted to open the victim's door but it was locked," Orange police said in a statement. "The suspect then punched the victim's window, ripped off the side mirror and kicked the door."

Photos from the Orange Police Department showed the driver's side mirror dangling from a cable attached to a dented door.

The SUV driver turned right at the intersection and left the scene, but authorities said he was later found at his Garden Grove home. He was identified as 39-year-old Timothy Howell, police said.

He was booked on suspicion of felony vandalism. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.