Watch Telemundo 52's special coverage of the celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Los Angeles

Telemundo 52 will air "Mañanitas a la Virgen de Guadalupe" from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT on Dec. 11

By Elizabeth Chavolla

NBC Universal, Inc.

This year marks 493 years since the storied appearance of the Virgin of Guadalupe on the Tepeyac Hill in Mexico City, and NBCLA's sister station Telemundo 52 will commemorate that anniversary with the special “Mañanitas a la Virgen de Guadalupe” on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

The Spanish-language special will air from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT and will feature live reports from Chicago, Texas, New York, California and the Basilica in Mexico.

In Los Angeles, live coverage will be from the Cathedral of Our Lady of Los Angeles with Telemundo 52 anchors Dunia Elvir, Enrique Chiabra and Michelle Trujillo.

How to watch

Connected TV

  • The Telemundo Noticias California channel on Roku 905
  •  The Telemundo 52 apps on Roku

Mobile Apps and Websites 

History of the Virgin of Guadalupe

According to the Catholic Church, the Virgin appeared to an indigenous man named Juan Diego on Dec. 12, 1531 and asked that a temple be built for her. After the bishops verified the message of the Virgin and noted the image that was captured on Juan Diego's cloak, the temple was built.

In 2002, Pope John Paul II canonized Juan Diego on Tepeyac Hill, which is located a few feet from the current Basilica of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico City.

Operation "Basilica of Guadalupe 2024"

The Mexican government announced through its website that it expects 12 million people to make the pilgrimage between Dec. 6 and Dec. 12.

The head of government, Clara Brugada Molina, said that 11,264 public officials from 16 state agencies will participate to guarantee the safety of the visitors. They will also have doctors and nurses, among other services.

The Virgin of Guadalupe is one of the most visited images, followed by the Virgin of Zapopan and the Virgin of San Juan de Los Lagos, both in the state of Jalisco.

