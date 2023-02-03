Lynwood

Firefighters Battle Fire at Lynwood Commercial Building

No injuries were reported in the single-story building fire.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Firefighters battle a fire at a commercial building in Lynwood.

Firefighters battled a fire late Friday morning at a commercial building in Lynwood.

The one-story building was burning in the 11000 block of Alameda Street. Firefighters said part of the building collapsed, preventing firefighters from entering the structure.

Details about how the fire started and what type of business operates out of the building were not immediately available.

No injuries were reported. Nearby streets were closed.

