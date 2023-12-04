CORONA

Watch: Young deer surprises shoppers at Sam's Club in Corona

Security camera video shows a deer trotting through store aisles inside a Riverside County Sam's Club with a police officer trailing behind.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A young deer surprised shoppers Thursday when it wandered through the aisles of a Sam's Club in Corona with a police officer in pursuit.

The Corona Police Department dispatch center received several calls earlier in the day about a deer romping through yards in the Riverside County community. The deer jumped and wall and briefly went for a swim in a backyard pool, police said.

Caught on Camera Dec 2

NJ cops chase wild deer after elementary school break-in – watch it unfold

New Jersey Nov 6

Video: Deer crash lands on pickup truck just as man is about to sell it

The afternoon adventure continued inside the Sam's Club on Ontario Avenue. Security cameras show the deer enter the store through automatic sliding doors and trotting past a shopper pushing a cart with a police officer running after the animal.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The officer eventually caught up with the deer, providing some comfort until Corona Animal Control officers arrived and safely released the deer back into the wild.

This article tagged under:

CORONA
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us