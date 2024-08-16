Watts residents appear in court demanding production stop at metal recycling plant

Dozens of Watts community members arrived in court Thursday hoping the justice system put an end to a metal recycling plant they say has been polluting their community for decades.

The Atlas recycling plant, neighboring Jordan High School, had an explosion on Monday that fueled already high emotions from community members and school faculty.

"Enough is enough," said Thelmy Alvarez with the Watts Labor Community Action Committee. "How many explosions are we going to settle for until somebody gets hurt or somebody gets killed."

Monday's explosion was the third one at the plant since 2002. Students and staff at Jordan High School have complained about metal projectiles and metallic dust flying onto school grounds.

The LA County District Attorney's Office has filed two dozen criminal charges against the plant's owners but a preliminary hearing was delayed.

"We’re just tired of waiting anyplace else this would have already been done because it's poor black and brown people it seems that no one is very concerned," said Tim Watkins with Watts Labor Community Action Committee.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho told neighbors the district is part of multiple lawsuits trying to hold Atlas accountable.

"Every day that atlas operates they’re continuing to put lives in danger," said Alvarez.

Activists demand that the district attorney file for an injunction to have the plant cease operations immediately.

"Several days ago, an incident occurred at Atlas Iron and Metal. Thankfully, due to robust preparation, training and regulatory compliance, there were no injuries on or off site. All safety procedures and policies appear to have worked as they should, and our response was swift. We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our operations and bringing economic opportunity to Watts," wrote a spokesperson for Atlas Iron and Metal.