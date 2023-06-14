‘We need visibility': Queer Mercado in East LA aims to highlight LGBTQ+ vendors and businesses

An outdoor marketplace in East LA is dedicated to serving the LGBTQ+ community.

Many attendees call the "Queer Mecado" a hidden gem for the queer community and businesses owners.

The mercado has been up and running for the two years and the founder says her goal is to help provide visibility.

"When people see me it's kind of hard to sell in regular spots," said Anna Sutton, a vendor for Maps.LA.

Pottery, jewelry and art are all showcased and sold at the mercado by queer vendors.

"I'm very proud that I've been able to help create economic opportunities and a safe space," Diana Diaz, the founder of Queer Mercado.

Diaz is a street vendor and school counselor who says the concept came from one of her students who would travel across LA to other marketplaces.

In 2021, she finally launched it with about 40 vendors and has been able to attract hundreds more since then. The event is held every third Saturday of the month on the East LA Civic Center lawn.

"When you come to the Queer Mercado you see the abuelitas, you see the kids, you see the familia coming to support the vendors realizing that they're here for business," Diaz said.

Even though Diaz has been successful she has also been faced with a bit of negativity but she still pushes through.

"I have gotten some negative comments and even from the queer community," Diaz said. "We need support and we need visibility."