Weather Prompts NYE Lane Closures on 15 Freeway in San Bernardino County

People looking to ring in the new year in Las Vegas may need to account for extra drive times as lanes on a stretch of the main route to “Sin City” from San Bernardino County close.

From noon Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday, lanes on a stretch of the 15 Freeway from Oak Hill Road in Hesperia to south of Bear Valley Road in Victorville will be shut down, the California Department of Transportation announced.

The closure includes a stretch where work is taking place to repair 59 miles of lanes, ramps and drainage systems on the freeway, Caltrans said, adding that the No. 1 lane will be closed in both directions.

SBCO: I-15 lane#1, NB & SB, will be closed from Oak Hill Rd. to Bear Valley Rd. due to possible flooding. Sat. Dec 31 at noon to Sunday, Jan 1 at 6am. These hours can change due to weather. See alert for details. #Caltrans8 https://t.co/9ooPe5odYg pic.twitter.com/IEQTrpBrjb — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) December 29, 2022

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Caltrans advised drivers to use SR-138 and SR-18 in Phelan as a detour to get around construction and swing back onto the 15 Freeway.

The agency said the emergency closure is weather-related. The NBCLA weather team is forecasting rain across Southern California during New Year’s Eve weekend.