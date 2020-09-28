Lane closures

Week of Lane Closures to Begin at Sepulveda Boulevard Tunnel Near LAX

Lane closures are planned from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting Sept. 28.

By City News Service

65588091
Getty Images

Overnight lane closures are scheduled this week for the Sepulveda Boulevard tunnel under LAX to allow crews to clean the walls.

Lane closures are planned from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting Sept. 28 and continuing for the next three nights, but at least one lane will remain open at all times, according to Los Angeles World Airports.

Monday and Tuesday nights, two southbound lanes will be closed, with one lane remaining open for travel. On Wednesday and Thursday nights, two northbound lanes will be closed, with one lane remaining open for travel.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Fullerton 2 hours ago

Film Shoot in Fullerton is Mistaken for a Home-Invasion Robbery

Lake View Terrace 3 hours ago

Woman's Body Found Following Deadly House Fire in Lake View Terrace

Officials said passengers should allow extra time to reach Los Angeles International Airport.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Lane closuresLAXTraffic
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us