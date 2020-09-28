Week of Lane Closures to Begin at Sepulveda Boulevard Tunnel Near LAX

Overnight lane closures are scheduled this week for the Sepulveda Boulevard tunnel under LAX to allow crews to clean the walls.

Lane closures are planned from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting Sept. 28 and continuing for the next three nights, but at least one lane will remain open at all times, according to Los Angeles World Airports.

Monday and Tuesday nights, two southbound lanes will be closed, with one lane remaining open for travel. On Wednesday and Thursday nights, two northbound lanes will be closed, with one lane remaining open for travel.

Officials said passengers should allow extra time to reach Los Angeles International Airport.