Man Nicknamed ‘Sexy Vegan’ Pleads No Contest in Bizarre Animal Cruelty Case

A West Hollywood man pleaded no contest Friday to a misdemeanor disturbing the peace charge stemming from a video he posted online last year showing a pit bull "licking the defendant's rear end."

Sexy Vegan -- also known as Hansel DeBartolo III -- was immediately sentenced to two years of summary probation, 100 hours of community service and 52 weeks of a sex offender program.

He will be barred from owning any animals during his time on probation, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said in a statement the 37-year-old man "posted a video on a social media account depicting a pit bull licking the defendant's rear end."

He was originally charged with misdemeanor counts of sexual assault on an animal and posting obscene matter.