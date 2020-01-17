Man Nicknamed ‘Sexy Vegan’ Pleads No Contest in Bizarre Animal Cruelty Case

A West Hollywood man pleaded no contest Friday to a misdemeanor disturbing the peace charge stemming from a video he posted online last year showing a pit bull "licking the defendant's rear end."
Sexy Vegan -- also known as Hansel DeBartolo III -- was immediately sentenced to two years of summary probation, 100 hours of community service and 52 weeks of a sex offender program.
He will be barred from owning any animals during his time on probation, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Prosecutors said in a statement the 37-year-old man "posted a video on a social media account depicting a pit bull licking the defendant's rear end."
He was originally charged with misdemeanor counts of sexual assault on an animal and posting obscene matter.