Crime and Courts

Man Nicknamed ‘Sexy Vegan’ Pleads No Contest in Bizarre Animal Cruelty Case

The 37-year-old man "posted a video on a social media account depicting a pit bull licking the defendant's rear end," prosecutors said.

By City News Service

Getty Images

A West Hollywood man pleaded no contest Friday to a misdemeanor disturbing the peace charge stemming from a video he posted online last year showing a pit bull "licking the defendant's rear end."

Sexy Vegan -- also known as Hansel DeBartolo III -- was immediately sentenced to two years of summary probation, 100 hours of community service and 52 weeks of a sex offender program.

He will be barred from owning any animals during his time on probation, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Astronomical Wonders 2 mins ago

Death Valley’s Star Gathering to Soon Glimmer

Animal cruelty 5 mins ago

$5,000 Reward Offered to Find Person Who Set Illegal Trap That Killed Raccoon

Prosecutors said in a statement the 37-year-old man "posted a video on a social media account depicting a pit bull licking the defendant's rear end."

He was originally charged with misdemeanor counts of sexual assault on an animal and posting obscene matter.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community The Scene
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us