West Covina home destroyed in overnight fire

No injuries were reported in the fire that began after a domestic violence report at the home.

By Jonathan Lloyd and John Cádiz Klemack

A fire that destroyed a home early Wednesday morning in West Covina started after police received a domestic violence call at the residence.

The fire was reported after 4 a.m. and firefighters responded to the fire near Evelyn Avenue and Evangeline Street. Details about the domestic violence call were not immediately available.

Authorities were initially told someone was inside the home by family members who were outside the house. It was later determined no one was inside the residence.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately avialable.

No injuries were reported.

The roof of the home collapsed in the fire.

