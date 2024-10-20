Heading to the game? What Dodger fans should know ahead of Game 6 for the NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers return to Chavez Ravine on Sunday to host the New York Mets as they compete for a spot in the World Series.

The Dodgers are one victory away from securing their spot in the World Series, leading the Mets 3-2 in the National League Championship Series. Ahead of Game 6 on Sunday, and possibly Game 7 if necessary, the Dodgers released helpful information to help fans arrive and maximize their time.

Gates opening

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Auto gates will open at 2:08 p.m. – three hours before first pitch – for both games. Stadium gates will open at 2:38 p.m., two and a half hours before first pitch.

First pitch is scheduled to take place at 5:08 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Public transportation

The Dodger Stadium Express from Union Station will begin travel 120 minutes before first pitch. From the South Bay, services will begin 150 minutes before first pitch.

Both services will run 45 minutes after the final out or 20 minutes after the end of any post-game event.

First pitch

Bill Russell, 1981 World Series champion shortstop, will throw out the first pitch for Game 6 and R&B singer Angie Fisher will sing the national anthem.

If Game 7 is needed, 1988 World Series MVP Orel Hershiser will throw out the first pitch and mariachi artist Julian Torres will sing the national anthem.

Limited-time food

In honor of the NLCS, Dodger Stadium is cooking up new dishes that will be served during the remainder of the series. The new menu items include: